NBA confirms Jontay Porter placed bet on Raptors to lose

Jontay Porter’s time with the Toronto Raptors will ultimately be remembered for how it ended, as his time in the league came to a swift end today.

But it turns out like many onlookers of the team this season, Porter wasn’t exactly all that confident in Toronto’s chances this year.

The NBA announced today it had banned Porter indefinitely for his involvement in a betting scandal, which involved at least one instance of Porter betting on the Raptors to lose.

“From January through March 2024, while travelling with the Raptors or Raptors 905, the Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate, Porter placed at least 13 bets on NBA games using an associate’s online betting account,” the NBA’s release read. “These bets ranged in size from $15 to $22,000, for a total of $54,094. The total payout from these bets was $76,059, resulting in net winnings of $21,965. None of the bets involved any game in which Porter played. Three of the bets were multi-game parlay bets that included one Raptors game, in which Porter bet that the Raptors would lose. All three bets lost.”

The Raptors finished the season with a record of 25-57, which was their lowest win total in an 82-game season since 2011-12. Porter, who was on a two-way contract with the team, suited up for 26 games this season but last played on March 22.

“There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“While legal sports betting creates transparency that helps identify suspicious or abnormal activity, this matter also raises important issues about the sufficiency of the regulatory framework currently in place, including the types of bets offered on our games and players. Working closely with all relevant stakeholders across the industry, we will continue to work diligently to safeguard our league and game.”