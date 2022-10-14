The average one-bedroom apartment in Toronto now costs over $2,470

The price of rent in Toronto has gone up yet again, with one- and two-bedroom apartments in the city now costing nearly 30% more than they did a year ago.

According to the October 2022 National Rent Report from and Bullpen Research & Consulting, the average rent for a one-bedroom hit $2,474 in September, a monthly increase of 6.3% and a 27.5% jump year-over-year.

The average rent for a two-bedroom in Toronto rose just 2.9% between August and September, to $3,361, but was up 27.7% on an annual basis.

Condominium rentals and apartments experienced even steeper price increases — the average rent for the units was up 31.2% year-over-year in September, to $2,855.

Condo rental rates in particular plunged during the pandemic, with prices falling below $2,053 in February 2021. They’ve since increased by more than 46%, to $2,988.

Toronto’s sky-high rents made it the second-most expensive city in Canada last month; on the list of 35, only Vancouver was pricier. Seven of the top 10 cities were in Ontario, though.

Across the province, the average rent for all property types was $2,451, an annual increase of 18.4%. Only BC ($2,682) and Nova Scotia ($2,453) were more expensive.

Canada-wide, the average rent for all property types in September was $2,043, a monthly increase of 4.3% and a 15.4% jump from a year ago.

The figure is also a 21.9% increase from the market low seen in April 2021, and roughly $100 more than the pre-pandemic peak experienced in the fall of 2019.