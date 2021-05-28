Here's where you can celebrate National Burger Day in Toronto

It’s officially National Burger Day and to celebrate the juicy occasion, some Toronto burger spots have special deals and meals available to order.

Chef Nuit Regular, Executive Chef and Co-owner of PAI, Kiin, Sabai Sabai, and Sukhothai in Toronto is bringing back the Pad Gra Prow Burger on May 28.

It was first introduced at the By Chef Nuit Pop-up last summer and will be available for take-out and delivery at PAI Downtown at 18 Duncan Street and PAI Uptown 2335 Yonge Street starting at 4 pm.

The Pad Gra Prow Burger is made with all-beef double patties, topped with smoked mozzarella, grilled onion, quick-pickled cucumber and chili, lettuce, Thai-style fried egg, and house-made sriracha sauce on a sesame bun.

Quantities are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Orders can be placed on their website, by calling in or delivery apps.

Cabano’s is another burger spot that is celebrating the day with its limited-edition ‘Burger Box”

The box will be available up until Sunday and includes four burgers, two regular fries, one chili cheese fries, and one spicy cheese fries. The burgers are a Cabano Burger, double cheeseburger, and two single cheeseburgers.

And for dessert, the boxes also include two pints of Cabano’s soft serve ice cream, a vanilla birthday cake called Fun Fetty, as well as Triple Chocolate made with chocolate ice cream, olive oil brownies, and chocolate syrup. The box is priced at $80 including tax.

Of course, there are a bunch of burger shops across Toronto where you can order from, that are perfect to munch on in honour of the special day.

As long as you have a burger in hand, you’re set!