Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka dines at local Toronto restaurant

Japanese American tennis sensation Naomi Osaka is in Toronto right now, and she’s making the most of her visit by visiting some seriously tasty spots.

Visiting the city for the National Bank Open Women’s Championship, Osaka, the world-class tennis champion, spent her weekend out and about in Toronto, wining and dining as any local would on a long weekend in the summer.

In an Instagram post made by Osaka on Sunday, August 4, the tennis player can be seen posing in what looks to be the Trinity Bellwoods tennis court, before swiping to a shot of a table spread at Dundas West Caribbean restaurant Rhum Corner.

In the photo, Osaka appears to be dining on the restaurant’s mega-popular (and for good reason) Bananes Frites whilst sipping the Painkiller — a signature drink consisting of rum, pineapple, passionfruit, coconut and orange blossom.

The athlete is a big fan of the Haitian menu at Rhum Corner, it seems, because this isn’t actually the first time she’s dined there.

Visiting the city for the Rogers Cup back in 2019, Osaka was also spotted dining at Rhum Corner, along with a visit to izakaya spot Zakkushi’s now-closed Queen West location.

If you’re hoping to catch a glimpse of Naomi Osaka on the court at Sobeys Stadium (alongside other tennis stars like Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez), keep an eye trained on the National Bank Open’s schedule.