10 must-attend events in Toronto before spring is over

If you’re looking for some fun and fantastic events before spring comes to a close, look no further.

We have you covered with a ton of different things to do — from busker festivals to dragon boating.

Here are some must-attend events before summer makes its grand entrance into the city!

Mercadito: A Latin Spring Market

This free Saturday spring market features nearly 40 Latin vendors, plus activities, workshops, food, drinks, and music all day.

When: Saturday, June 3

Where: CSI Annex Lounge, 720 Bathurst Street

Do West Fest

This Little Portugal street festival is packed with music, arts, food, and fun along Dundas Street West.

When: June 9 to 11

Where: Multiple venues along Dundas Street West

Roncy Flea Market

Get ready to indulge in a captivating and refined shopping experience at the highly anticipated Roncy Flea Market on June 10 from 10 am to 4 pm. Set to take place in the heart of Roncesvalles, this unique event promises to delight even the most discerning shoppers. Step into a world where vintage charm meets contemporary style as you wander through a maze of beautifully curated stalls.

When: June 10

Where: Roncesvalles United Church at 240 Roncesvalles Avenue

Busker Bash

The Yonge-Dundas Square Busker Program proudly presents the first-ever Busker Bash on June 11! This exciting event celebrates the incredible talents of the buskers who perform in the heart of downtown Toronto.

When: June 11 from 4 pm to 8 pm

Where: Yonge Dundas Square

NXNE

NXNE is back! Since 1995, NXNE has been Canada’s most important discovery music festival, presenting thousands of essential emerging artists, often just before they break, from across Canada and around the world.

When: June 13 to 17

Where: Multiple venues

Little Tennessee

Little Tennessee is a free four-day event where you can get a little taste of Tennessee’s biggest flavours. It’ll be packed full of live music, authentic Southern eats, and plenty of activities for you to explore without having to leave Toronto.

When: June 15 to 18

Where: Liberty Village

Toronto Beaches Rib & Beer Festival

Toronto Beaches Ribfest is back at Woodbine Park for three days of food, drinks and live entertainment. Admission is free.

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Woodbine Park

Taste of Little Italy

Hosted by the Little Italy BIA, The Taste of Little Italy is Toronto’s most delicious street festival for the whole family, featuring live performances on stages and street corners, extended patios, carnival rides and all the classics like authentic Italian pasta, wood-fired pizza, gelato, and much more!

When: June 16 to 18

Where: Little Italy – College Street, Bathurst Street to Shaw Street

Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival

From its modest beginnings with just 27 teams in 1989, the Toronto International Dragon Boat Race Festival has burgeoned into a grand spectacle over the last two decades. Jointly organized by the Toronto Chinese Business Association and GWN Dragon Boat, the festival is set to make a splash at Centre Island, Toronto Islands, once again.

When: June 17 to 18

Where: Centre Island

Summer Music in the Garden (SMIG)

When: Starts June 21

Where: Toronto Music Garden