Ontario may be under a Stay-at-Home order for a little longer — but the show(s) must go on! While COVID-19 has put things on hold for a little while in Hollywood, some productions are up and running again in the Toronto area.

Here are 15 movies and TV shows filming in the city this May:

Slumberland

Slumberland is on location in Toronto this month and will wrap up filming in late May. The film stars Jason Momoa, who is quite the busy guy filming both Slumberland and the Apple TV series See in the city right now. This Netflix creation is said to be an adaptation of the animated movie Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

8-Bit Christmas

Christmas is coming early to Toronto this year with 8-Bit Christmas! This new feature film has been on location in the city since February and will be filming in town until the end of May. The Christmas flick will star none other than Neil Patrick Harris, alongside Steve Zahn, June Diane Raphael and child star Winslow Fegley. Set in the 1980s, the movie will follow a young boy who wants nothing more than this year’s hottest gift — a new video gaming system that may be hard to find.

Wedding Season

Netflix’s Wedding Season is a new comedy movie that started filming in the GTA at the end of April and will continue into May. There haven’t been many details released just yet, but the movie is slated to be a romantic comedy that stars Suraj Sharma, Pallavi Shard, Sean Kleier and Toronto’s Rizwan Manji

Chucky – Season 1

Calling all horror fans! Who could forget about this vintage doll that comes alive and seriously freaked out a lot of people during the 90s with multiple slasher films? While filming was previously delayed, the new series Chucky will finally be on location in the Toronto area this May with production continuing into August.

Murdoch Mysteries – Season 15

The long-time running series Murdoch Mysteries is back on location in Toronto again this May for its 15th season, with production expected to continue into 2022. Starring Yannick Bisson, Hélène Joy, and Jonny Harris, this Canadian drama series follows Toronto-based detective William Murdoch as he solves crime during the 1890s and early 1900s.

Umbrella Academy – Season 3

The Umbrella Academy is filming in the Toronto area this month with production expected to continue into August. Based on the comic book series The Umbrella Academy by Gerard Way, the series is currently going by its code name of “Chroma.” Notable cast members include Elliot Page and Tom Hopper.

Jack Reacher – Season 1

Amazon’s new series reboot Jack Reacher is filming in the Toronto area this May. The series is based on Lee Child’s debut Jack Reacher novel, The Killing Floor, and the series will star Alan Ritchson as the lead. You may remember Ritchson as Hawk/Hank Hall in the TV series Titans, which was also filmed in Toronto as well. Production is expected to continue into the summer months.

Locke & Key – Season 3

Locke & Key is back on location in Toronto this month! While production for season two just wrapped this past March, the series is back in Toronto to start filming its third season. This supernatural horror show streams on Netflix and was adapted from a comic book series written by Joe Hill. The series focuses on the Locke family who moves into their deceased father’s family home.

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 4

Star Trek: Discovery will be filming season four in Toronto until September. Commonly referred to by its code name “Green Harvest,” the series is set approximately 10 years before the original Star Trek series and stars Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones among others.

Mayor of Kingstown – Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown is a new series from Paramount+ that will be on location in Toronto this May through to September. The crime drama stars Jeremy Renner as the heir to his family’s criminal empire in the fictional town of Kingstown, Michigan. The series will also examine America’s prison system.

See – Season 2

Starring Jason Momoa, See is on location in Toronto to shoot its second season, with most filming taking place at Cinespace Film Studios. The series’ first season was originally filmed in British Columbia, but filming was moved to Toronto for season two. Production started in late October and will continue into the summer.

The Boys – Season 3

Based on the comic book The Boys by Garth Ennis, this superhero drama series is back filming in Toronto for its third season. With a long cast list including Karl Urban, Chace Crawford, Erin Moriarty, and Dominique McElligott among others, the series was created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Eric Kripke. Production is expected to continue into August.

Station Eleven

The new miniseries Station Eleven is currently filming in Toronto and is expected to continue into August. The premise for the series, which will have 10 episodes, is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s 2014 novel of the same name about a flu pandemic that takes over the world. Station Eleven will star Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel.

Y: The Last Man – Season 1

FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man is currently filming in the GTA this May. The new American drama series is based on the comic book of the same name by Brian K. Vaughan, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world and is filming in the Mississauga area, with production expected to continue into the summer months. The series will star Diane Lane and Ben Schnetzer among others.

The Expanse – Season 6

The Expanse is filming in the Toronto area this May for its sixth season of the space war drama series. The Amazon Prime Video show is based around a series of science fiction novels with the same name written by James S. A. Corey.