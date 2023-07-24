A mouse was spotted stealing tortilla chips at Toronto Pearson Airport

Air travel can be a real rat race, evidenced by one remarkable rodent spotted noshing on a nacho chip at Toronto Pearson Airport.

Travel and lifestyle vlogger Karl Conrad shared a video on his Instagram story and Twitter (or whatever the heck it’s called by the time you read this) on Sunday, showing a motivated mouse trying to tax a tortilla chip from the Air Canada lounge at Pearson.

Mouse trying to escape with nacho chips at the @AirCanada lounge. Toronto Pearson 🐭 pic.twitter.com/aKef5nwyiV — Karl Conrad (@KarlConrad) July 23, 2023

In the clip, the mouse can be seen dashing around with its stolen snack, attempting to escape by leaping into a heating vent.

It’s clear that there’s something obstructing the small animal as its head can be heard bonking off of the vent’s metal underside. The mouse then scurries off camera, final destination unknown.

Air Canada must have sensed a possible public relations mess and has replied to Conrad’s post on Twitter (or X, I guess?), asking for him to share more details about the mouse sighting. However, the airline’s response was not spared from a ribbing.

Wild question, how does their booking reference help in looking into a mouse in the lounge? — sohailali (@sohailali) July 24, 2023

A few people are understandably grossed out by the video, as would anyone who has ever sat on the floor of a crowded airport.

Nightmare — Dan Turk (@danieljturk) July 24, 2023

Not everyone took an anti-mouse stance, like one commenter who asked if Conrad offered the hungry little one any assistance in its escape.

Did you help him — trav (@travisauruss) July 23, 2023

Others see the humour in (admittedly cute) vermin in a space typically reserved for business travellers.

“What if he paid for his lounge pass?” jokes one quote tweet (quote X? Why are you making this hard, Elon?).

BlogTO reached out to both Air Canada and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority that operates Pearson via email on Monday afternoon, though neither has responded to a request for immediate comment on the mouse sighting.