Thieves steal haul of luxury cars from high-end dealership in Toronto heist

Jul 24 2023, 5:51 pm
Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects wanted in a recent theft of motor vehicle investigation — which involved an estimated $1 million worth of luxury vehicles.

On Saturday, July 22 at approximately 3:40 pm, police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

It’s reported that the three suspects entered the high-end dealership and stole three luxury vehicles worth over a mind-boggling $1 million together.

The first vehicle is described as a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn with no license plate. Although police did not officially reveal the cost of each stolen vehicle, prices for this convertible usually start at $359,000 and can easily increase depending on the seller.

luxury cars toronto

Picture of one of the suspects. (Toronto Police Service)

The second vehicle, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario license plate CYAA632, typically runs anywhere from $234,000 to $313,900.

The last vehicle, a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario license plate CXCY439, starts at $335,000, however, some auto trading sites have the vehicle listed for upwards of $550,000.

luxury cars toronto

Picture of the suspects. (Toronto Police Service)

The vehicles were last seen travelling northbound on Carroll Street and police have since released images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

