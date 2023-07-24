Thieves steal haul of luxury cars from high-end dealership in Toronto heist

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects wanted in a recent theft of motor vehicle investigation — which involved an estimated $1 million worth of luxury vehicles.

On Saturday, July 22 at approximately 3:40 pm, police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Carroll Street just east of the Don Valley Parkway.

It’s reported that the three suspects entered the high-end dealership and stole three luxury vehicles worth over a mind-boggling $1 million together.

The first vehicle is described as a black 2021 Rolls Royce Dawn with no license plate. Although police did not officially reveal the cost of each stolen vehicle, prices for this convertible usually start at $359,000 and can easily increase depending on the seller.

The second vehicle, a black 2022 Bentley Bentayga with Ontario license plate CYAA632, typically runs anywhere from $234,000 to $313,900.

The last vehicle, a white 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan with Ontario license plate CXCY439, starts at $335,000, however, some auto trading sites have the vehicle listed for upwards of $550,000.

The vehicles were last seen travelling northbound on Carroll Street and police have since released images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

[dh-you_might_also_like]