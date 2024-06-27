A long-vacant restaurant space in one of Toronto’s swankiest hotels is almost ready to welcome its latest tenant: one of the most-awarded Chinese restaurants in the world.

Having global locations in Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, Cebu, Las Vegas and Vancouver, China-based dim sum restaurant, Mott 32, has more than earned its stripes in the fine dining world — and it’s about time for Toronto to get a taste.

The opening of Mott 32’s Toronto location will mark the chain’s third in North America and ninth worldwide, and they’ve found a comfortable home at the Shangri-La Hotel, taking over the space that Momofuku left behind almost two years ago.

After months of speculation as to when Toronto foodies would finally be able to sample the traditional Chinese cuisine that’s made Mott 32 famous, the countdown is officially on: Mott 32 opens in Toronto on July 25.

Pairing the highest-quality ingredients available, traditional Chinese dishes and innovative techniques, Mott 32 promises to lend a distinct dining experience that the Financial District will undoubtedly benefit from.

While reservations have not yet opened for Mott 32 Toronto, you can join a waitlist on their website to be notified of the latest updates.