Where to order takeout for mom on Mother's Day in Toronto

This Mother’s Day, why not show the special person in your life just how much you love them by ordering a delicious meal from some of the best restaurants in Toronto.

Finding the perfect gift for mom can be a tedious task, but this year make it easy on yourself and let the pros handle it. A warm and mouth-watering four-course meal courtesy of some of the wonderful restaurants offering Mother’s Day deals makes for an absolutely perfect gift.

These are the spots to order brunch or dinner for your mom on May 9:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LOUIX LOUIS (@louixlouis)

Enjoy a four-course Mother’s Day brunch from Louix Louis. It is available on May 7, 8, and 9, starting at $199 for two people or $299 for four people. The deal also includes a $50 gift certificate to Iridium Spa at The St. Regis Toronto. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance for takeout through the LouixLouis website or delivery via Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes, and DoorDash.

Address: 325 Bay Street

Hours: Every day from 7 am to 11 am and then 4 pm to 10 pm

Order a brunch kit and bond with mom by cooking together. Each kit includes four delicious dishes and instructions on how to prepare them. Whether you’re cooking alone or cooking for four, Against The Grain has your menu covered. A cocktail kit is also available to order. Orders must be placed by May 6 before 8 pm.

Address: 25 Dockside Drive

Hours: Every day from 2 pm to 9 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marben – Bar and Dining (@marbenresto)

Marben Restaurant’s heat-at-home kit is a perfect choice for Mother’s Day festivities. It includes shoyu pancakes, fancy baked beans, free-run eggs, and more. Marben’s brunch kit starts at $74 for two, with additional food portions for $37 each. It is available for pick-up or local delivery on May 7 and 8. In addition to the kit, you can choose from a selection of wines and select a bouquet of flowers from Thyme Studio to top it all off.

Address: 488 Wellington Street West

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 1 pm to 8 pm

You can order FARE by The Food Dudes’ Mother’s Day Experience Boxes which are available for pre-order until May 5. Choose from either a brunch box or dinner box that serves two or four people. They’re available to be delivered on May 7, 8, or 9. Both options also come with gifts from local shops for the special parent in your life.

Address: 24 Carlaw Avenue

Hours: Brunch from 9 am to 3 pm and dinner from 1 pm to 5 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Café Boulud & d|bar Toronto (@cafebouludto)

Meals to go definitely make it easier to get gourmet dishes for the special day. Families can choose from either a roast beef prime rib, a garlic and black pepper roast leg of lamb, and a salt-crusted red snapper dinner. Desserts are also available to order, including a pistachio and raspberry cake made with raspberry cremeux, vanilla mousse, and pistachio crunch. More choices are available on their website.

Address: 60 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: 12 pm to 7:30 pm

Miku’s Mother’s Day feature for two includes a pan-seared Roast Beef, as well as its signature Aburi Sushi. And for dessert a delicous Matcha Yuzu Eclair. It is now available for pre-order for pick-up May 7 to 9. Pricing starts at $150, and you can also add a Shinjuku Cocktail Kit for $22, Chateau de Maligny Chablis for $50, and/or Caves d’Esclans Whispering Angel Rose for $58

Address: 10 Bay Street

Hours: Sunday to Thursday from 12 pm to 8:30 pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 pm to 9 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minami Toronto (@minamitoronto)



Minami’s Mother’s Day set for two comes with its Hahanohi Bento, a pan-roasted 6 oz Wagyu Steak, plus a Sushi Course 20pc, and Earl Grey Cheesecake for $165. It is available for pickup May 7 to 9, and pre-orders can be placed online.

Address: 225 King Street West

Hours: Sunday to Tuesday from 12 pm to 8:30 pm and Wednesday to Saturday from 12 pm to 4 pm and 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Make this Mother’s Day dining experience out of this world. Aburi Hana’s special deal comes with flower sashimi and Temari sushi, two pieces each of Wagyu and black truffle, o-toro and caviar, sawara, ika and uni, as well as petit fours for dessert. This package deal rings up to $250. It is available for pickup on May 8 and 9. Pre-orders can be placed online.

Address: 102 Yorkville Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Saturday from 12 pm to 8 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brazen Head Irish Pub (@brazenheadto)



The Brazen Head Irish Pub has come up with three four-course meals to choose from, including a delicious-looking selection of croissants & scones. Order the food kit on its own or top it off with a “Mom-osa” for an extra treat. You can order online or call the restaurant by May 6 at 9 pm.

Address: 165 East Liberty Street

Hours: From 2 pm to 9 pm every day

Who doesn’t love Italian food? Pie Bar’s Mother’s day brunch menu is a three-course meal kit with options that serve up to four people. They also have a Mother’s Day-inspired cocktail kit available as well. All orders must be placed by May 6 at 9 pm. Pick-up is available on May 8 between 2 pm and 9 pm.

Address: 207 Queens Quay West

Hours: From 2 pm to 9 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gusto 101 (@gusto101to)

Gusto101 has created the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch pack, which includes a DIY Gusto Buttermilk Blueberry Pancake kit, a pound of bacon, a yogurt and berry bowl, a Mimosa kit, and a beautiful flower bouquet for $85. Pickup is on May 8 from 2 pm to 8 pm.

Address: 101 Portland Street

Hours: Monday to Friday from 4 pm to 9 pm, Saturday and Sunday from 2 pm to 9 pm

Celebrate Mother’s Day from the comfort of your own bed. Murphy’s Law Pub offers a four-course meal that includes your choice of savoury bread pudding or vegetarian frittata (one per person) and in-house-made butter tarts. Pre-orders can be placed online, or call 416-690-5516 to place your order by May 6 at 9 pm for pick up on Saturday, May 8, between 2 pm and 9 pm.

Address: 1702 Queen Street East

Hours: From 2 pm to 9 pm