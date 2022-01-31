Real EstateUrbanized

These are the most affordable places to buy a home in the GTA

Laura Hanrahan
Jan 31 2022, 9:58 pm
Tonisha Kaur/Shutterstock

“Affordable” and “GTA” are two terms that aren’t used together too frequently when it comes to buying a home.

Prices have skyrocketed over the past two years as inventory has remained painfully low and competition has been fierce, resulting in bidding wars pushing up prices on nearly every property that does make its way onto the market.

These high prices have many buyers considering farther-out areas of the GTA in search of lower prices. In fact, a 2021 survey from real estate agency Zoocasa found that a whopping 32% of Ontario homebuyers purchased a property during the pandemic in a location further than what they would have previously considered.

So if you’re hoping to find out where exactly in the GTA you’ll be able to find the least jaw-droppingly priced home, a new report from Zoocasa has broken down which cities have the most affordable homes of every type.

From detached homes to condo apartments, here are the five most affordable cities in the GTA in every category, and the average selling prices.

Most affordable detached homes

  1. Brock: $774,500
  2. Oshawa: $964,097
  3. Orangeville: $967,753
  4. Essa: $988,938
  5. Scugog: $994,326

Most affordable semi-detached homes

  1. Orangeville: $715,000
  2. Oshawa: $761,002
  3. Clarington: $818,582
  4. New Tecumseth: $820,167
  5. Halton Hills: $905,500

Most affordable condo townhouses

  1. Orangeville: $570,625
  2. Oshawa: $655,979
  3. Whitby: $697,000
  4. Clarington: $715,129
  5. Pickering: $750,500

Most affordable condo apartments

  1. Oshawa: $381,795
  2. Orangeville: $483,000
  3. New Tecumseth: $517,333
  4. Brampton: $550,038
  5. Newmarket: $572,200
