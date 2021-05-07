MLSE Foundation launches program to provide GTA youth greater access to sport

MLSE Foundation has teamed up with BMO Financial Group to launch the KickStart program.

In partnership with Toronto FC and Toronto Community Housing, the KickStart program trains coaches, provides employment opportunities, and introduces children ages 8-14 to the game of soccer with a focus on fundamental skill development.

“BMO has been an incredible partner of ours and this is more than a program sponsorship – it’s a commitment to supporting youth in these challenging times,” Tanya Mruck, Executive Director, MLSE Foundation and MLSE LaunchPad said in a release on Friday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the youth we serve, but through KickStart, we are able to provide job opportunities, encourage physical activity, and keep people connected. That’s only possible with the generous support of companies like BMO.”

The five-week program provides 170 youths with access to sport across nine community sites in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with Toronto FC and MLSE Foundation,” said Catherine Roche, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Social Impact, BMO Financial Group.

Roche added, “In line with BMO’s Purpose-driven commitment to Boldly Grow the Good in business and in life, through programs like KickStart, we’re supporting youth access to sport and making a positive impact in our communities.”

To get involved, check out MLSE Foundation’s website.