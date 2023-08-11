New footage from Mitch Marner's wedding features Leafs forward crying at the altar

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Lachance, at Peller Estates in Niagara-on-the-Lake back in July.

With countless current and former teammates in attendance, the 26-year-old Leafs forward had what looked like the party of the summer.

Now, an additional recap video, along with photos from the event, has dropped.

Highlights from the new video include Marner hitting the Griddy at the reception, the couple’s chocolate Labrador Zeus wearing a custom canine tuxedo, and the Markham native shedding a few tears at the altar upon seeing his bride.

Other notable moments like the couple skipping through the Niagara vineyard were captured too.

Footage from the after-party, though, was perhaps the most interesting as Peller Estates Winery transformed into a nightclub.

With a guest list full of Leafs players past and present, including Auston Matthews, Matt Martin, Joe Thornton, and Patrick Marleau, things were almost certain to get wild. And it looks like they did.

As the evening set in, drinks poured freely, which Marner and teammate Auston Matthews took as an opportunity to take their tarps off.

Along with the highlight video, Muse Event Co. also shared a series of photos of the tastefully decorated venue along with shots of Mr. and Mrs. Marner on their special day.

Marner and Lachance, who got engaged in 2021, have been together since 2017.

The couple is currently in Mykonos, Greece, celebrating their honeymoon along the Aegean Sea.

The Markham, Ontario, native led the Leafs in points with 99 last season. He is also ranked seventh among franchise leaders in assists with 386 and 10th in total points with 554.

He is expected to return to Toronto in the coming weeks for training camp.