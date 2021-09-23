Here are the most and least expensive condo sales in Mississauga
Home sales have been booming all across the GTA, and the city of Mississauga is no exception.
With many buyers still frantically looking to lock down a home, sales have been skyrocketing in every segment of the market, including condos, leading to some rather high purchase prices.
To get an idea of how far the price spectrum is spanning for Mississauga condo sales, here are the most and least expensive sales that the city saw in August, rounded up courtesy of Strata.ca.
Most expensive
1575 Lakeshore Road West, Unit 218 – $1,375,000
- Two-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 1,750 sq ft
- One parking
1900 The Collegeway Drive, Unit 901 – $1,300,000
- Two-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 2,390 sq ft
- One parking
2000 The Collegeway, Unit 2 – $1,250,000
- Three-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 2,250-2,499 sq ft
- One parking
35 Kingsbridge Garden Circle, Unit GPH5 – $1,190,000
- Three-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 2,000 sq ft
- One parking
100 Little Creek Road, Unit 8 – $1,110,000
- Three-bedroom
- Three bathrooms
- 2,000-2,249 sq ft
- One parking
Least Expensive
3075 Thomas Street, Unit 106 – $395,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 500-599 sq ft
- One parking
365 Prince of Wales Drive, Unit 1201 – $400,000
- Studio
- One bathroom
- 435 sq ft
- No parking
3065 Queen Frederica Drive, Unit 603 – $400,000
- Two-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 900-999 sq ft
- One parking
145 Hillcrest Avenue, Unit 1816 – $401,000
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 700-799 sq ft
- One parking
370 Kaneff Crescent, Unit 1009 – $410,500
- One-bedroom
- One bathroom
- 885 sq ft
- One parking