Here are the most and least expensive condo sales in Mississauga

Home sales have been booming all across the GTA, and the city of Mississauga is no exception.

With many buyers still frantically looking to lock down a home, sales have been skyrocketing in every segment of the market, including condos, leading to some rather high purchase prices.

To get an idea of how far the price spectrum is spanning for Mississauga condo sales, here are the most and least expensive sales that the city saw in August, rounded up courtesy of Strata.ca.

Most expensive

1575 Lakeshore Road West, Unit 218 – $1,375,000

Two-bedroom

Three bathrooms

1,750 sq ft

One parking

1900 The Collegeway Drive, Unit 901 – $1,300,000

Two-bedroom

Three bathrooms

2,390 sq ft

One parking

2000 The Collegeway, Unit 2 – $1,250,000

Three-bedroom

Three bathrooms

2,250-2,499 sq ft

One parking

35 Kingsbridge Garden Circle, Unit GPH5 – $1,190,000

Three-bedroom

Three bathrooms

2,000 sq ft

One parking

100 Little Creek Road, Unit 8 – $1,110,000

Three-bedroom

Three bathrooms

2,000-2,249 sq ft

One parking

Least Expensive

3075 Thomas Street, Unit 106 – $395,000

Studio

One bathroom

500-599 sq ft

One parking

365 Prince of Wales Drive, Unit 1201 – $400,000

Studio

One bathroom

435 sq ft

No parking

3065 Queen Frederica Drive, Unit 603 – $400,000

Two-bedroom

One bathroom

900-999 sq ft

One parking

145 Hillcrest Avenue, Unit 1816 – $401,000

One-bedroom

One bathroom

700-799 sq ft

One parking

370 Kaneff Crescent, Unit 1009 – $410,500