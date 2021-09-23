Real EstateUrbanized

Here are the most and least expensive condo sales in Mississauga

Sep 23 2021, 2:01 pm
Courtesy of Strata.ca

Home sales have been booming all across the GTA, and the city of Mississauga is no exception.

With many buyers still frantically looking to lock down a home, sales have been skyrocketing in every segment of the market, including condos, leading to some rather high purchase prices.

To get an idea of how far the price spectrum is spanning for Mississauga condo sales, here are the most and least expensive sales that the city saw in August, rounded up courtesy of Strata.ca.

Most expensive

1575 Lakeshore Road West, Unit 218 – $1,375,000

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Two-bedroom
  • Three bathrooms
  • 1,750 sq ft
  • One parking

1900 The Collegeway Drive, Unit 901 – $1,300,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Two-bedroom
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,390 sq ft
  • One parking

2000 The Collegeway, Unit 2 – $1,250,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Three-bedroom
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,250-2,499 sq ft
  • One parking

35 Kingsbridge Garden Circle, Unit GPH5 – $1,190,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Three-bedroom
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,000 sq ft
  • One parking

100 Little Creek Road, Unit 8 – $1,110,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Three-bedroom
  • Three bathrooms
  • 2,000-2,249 sq ft
  • One parking

Least Expensive

3075 Thomas Street, Unit 106 – $395,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 500-599 sq ft
  • One parking

365 Prince of Wales Drive, Unit 1201 – $400,000

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Studio
  • One bathroom
  • 435 sq ft
  • No parking

3065 Queen Frederica Drive, Unit 603 – $400,000

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • Two-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 900-999 sq ft
  • One parking

145 Hillcrest Avenue, Unit 1816 – $401,000

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 700-799 sq ft
  • One parking

370 Kaneff Crescent, Unit 1009 – $410,500

mississauga sales

Courtesy of Strata.ca

  • One-bedroom
  • One bathroom
  • 885 sq ft
  • One parking

