York police searching for missing Markham couple

Brooke Taylor
Brooke Taylor
|
Sep 22 2021, 9:35 am
York Regional Police

York Regional Police are searching for a missing Markham couple last seen on September 18th.

Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were last seen in the Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue area at around 4:50 pm on September 18th.


According to the family, it is unusual for the couple to not be in contact. The police say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for the couple’s safety.

YRP is asking that anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts contact the Homicide and Missing Person Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.

