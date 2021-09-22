York police searching for missing Markham couple

York Regional Police are searching for a missing Markham couple last seen on September 18th.

Quoc Tran, 37, and Kristy Nguyen, 25, were last seen in the Highway 7 East and Warden Avenue area at around 4:50 pm on September 18th.

MISSING COUPLE FROM MARKHAM- YRP is looking for assistance in locating 37-year-old Quoc TRAN, and 25-year-old Kristy NGUYEN. They were last seen on Sept 18, at 4:50pm in the area of HWY 7 East., and Warden Ave. https://t.co/nJZBSjM8qb pic.twitter.com/5IwOOXZ04M — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 22, 2021



According to the family, it is unusual for the couple to not be in contact. The police say they are “growing increasingly concerned” for the couple’s safety.

YRP is asking that anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts contact the Homicide and Missing Person Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7865 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.