Not vaccinated yet? Ontario's Ministry of Health might call you

Ontario’s Ministry of Health is putting the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre to work in efforts to get as many Ontarians vaccinated as possible.

The ongoing campaign is to help provide information about the available vaccines and help book first or second-dose appointments for those who need one.

Already received a call? This isn’t the first time the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre has conducted outreach of this kind. They’ve previously done other campaigns to help provide information and assist people with booking their first or second doses.

According to a ministry spokesperson, the call centre is available in more than 300 languages and operates seven days a week from 8 am to 8 pm.

“Data for this and all Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre initiatives is stored in a secure government data system. No information that identifies individuals will be disclosed in any reports or findings that are shared publicly,” a ministry spokesperson told Daily Hive.

If you have specific questions about any of the available COVID-19 vaccines, the ministry encourages people to call the Provincial Vaccine Confidence Line to speak with an experienced agent or health specialist. They can be reached at 1-833-943-3900.