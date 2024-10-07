Dairy lovers, cooking show fans, and foodies, gather ’round.

Without giving away too many ‘spoilers,’ Milk Masters — everyone’s favourite cooking competition show — is coming back for season two!

Set to hit digital screens on Monday, October 7 on CTV.ca, this legendairy competition sees five of the best chefs in Canada go head-to-head to create irresistible dairy creations for the coveted title of Milk Master.

If you aren’t already familiar, in every Milk Masters episode, chefs will be tasked with using high-quality, Ontario dairy to reimagine their favourite meals and create indulgent culinary moments — proving milk’s irreplaceable role in all our favourite dishes.

Presented by Dairy Farmers of Ontario, not only is the title of Milk Master on the line, but the chef who wins will also receive a $10,000 donation to the local food charity of their choice.

The competition last season was fierce — with big names from the Canadian culinary world battling it out.

This season is even bigger, judged by Canadian culinary legends Claudio Aprile and Erica Karbelnik, and celebrity guest judges like Iron Chef and TikTok sensation Susur Lee, top chef and TV host Mary Berg, and fourth-generation pastry chef Nadège Nourian.

The core of this light-hearted competition show isn’t only to see who can come out on top for their favourite charity, it’s to showcase the versatility of local Ontario milk in your cooking to help you create memorable meals.

Milk and dairy are essential ingredients in everyone’s kitchen, and a key component of any dish. Whether it’s the star in a mac and cheese or pizza, or a flavour booster in a yogurt sauce, adding dairy on the plate elevates just about any meal!

And just like those scrumptious family favourites you’re creating at home, this season of Milk Masters is gearing up to be a must-watch, filled with moments you’ll surely want to milk for all they’re worth!

Mark your calendars for Monday, October 7, and tune in to CTV.ca to catch the first episode of Milk Masters season two!