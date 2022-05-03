Toronto police officer convicted of assaulting Dafonte Miller has resigned

A Toronto police officer quietly resigned from the Toronto Police Service after being convicted for assaulting teen Dafonte Miller.

Toronto Police announced that Michael Theriault was no longer with the force at a tribunal on Tuesday. CP24 reported that Theriault’s last day with the force was April 19.

In November 2020, Theriault was sentenced to nine months in prison for the 2016 beating of Miller in Whitby. Miller, who was 19 at the time, ended up losing his eye as a result of the assault. Theriault was off duty at the time of the assault.

Theriault appealed the conviction but was denied in December 2021.

“This has been a long journey for me and my family and I’m grateful that we are coming to the end of these proceedings. Throughout this process, all I have ever wanted was for those responsible for causing me harm and altering my life to be held accountable,” Miller said in a statement when Theriault was convicted.

Theriault was to undergo a disciplinary tribunal hearing, but it will no longer go forward now that he has resigned. According to the Toronto Police Service tribunal schedule, Theriault’s hearing for two counts of discreditable conduct was slated to take place on Tuesday.