Grocery store workers across Toronto just voted to go on strike

Your local grocery store might be a bit understaffed on your next shopping run, as workers at Metro grocery stores across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) just unanimously voted in favour of strike action in protest of pay, benefits, and stable work hours.

The historic vote — a resounding 100% in favour of strike action — comes ahead of Metro grocery workers’ first contract negotiations since the pandemic, when the union will begin collective agreement negotiations with Metro on June 26.

“Metro must address low wages that have been further reduced by inflation and give workers their fair share of record company profits,” says Lana Payne, president of Unifor National.

Unifor Local 414 represents 3,700 grocery workers across 27 Metro stores in the GTA, workers that Payne argues “deserve good jobs, it’s that simple.”

“And that’s exactly what this round of bargaining is all about,” explains Payne.

“The overwhelming strike vote shows the unity and determination of grocery workers as we work toward a collective agreement that addresses key issues that impact workers and customers.”

Payne says the unanimous strike vote serves as “a clear message from dedicated Metro workers of their unwavering resolve to fight for fair wages, better working conditions, and to protect good jobs.”

Gord Currie, president of Unifor Local 414, says that the union is going into negotiations with three key priorities, fair pay for all workers; greater access to improved benefits; and more secure, stable work hours and full-time jobs.”

“What were once some of the best, family-supporting jobs in Canada are now among the lowest paid in the country,” said Currie, adding, “You know it’s bad when a grocery worker can’t afford the food they’re stocking on Metro’s shelves.”

Unifor has launched a website for the campaign to raise wages for grocery workers at goodgroceryjobs.ca.