You can get up to 50% off at the annual MEC Mountain Days sale

There’s still plenty of time — and good weather — left to make the most of this year’s camping season. And, if you or your family are in need of new camping equipment or outdoor clothing ahead of the August 1 stat weekend, now’s the time to check out your nearest Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) store to grab some deals in their annual Mountain Days sale.

The store — which celebrated its 50th-anniversary last year — is offering up to 50% off on over 1,000 outdoor items for the long weekend, including camping, hiking, kayaking, paddle boarding, trail running, and biking — for adults and children.

Nabbed a last-minute backcountry spot and need a tent? No problem. The MEC AMP 3-Person Tent — a spacious tent designed for those who won’t compromise on liveability in the backcountry — is priced at $374.93, down from $499.95. The two and four-person tents are on sale too.

If you want to bring your young child along, the MEC Shuttlecraft Kid Carrier — an upgrade to MEC’s long-lived Happy Trails Kid Carrier — is on sale at $216.95, down from $289.95.

Headlamp on the blink? That’s covered too — the Black Diamond Spot 350 Headlamp is on sale at $33.93, down from $49.95.

A range of sleeping bags (synthetic and down) are on offer for campers seeking a good night’s sleep under the stars.

The MEC Centaurus 0C Wide Sleeping Bag — with quick-drying synthetic insulation for both value and reliable performance — is on sale at $183.94, down from $229.95.

The MEC Talon +5C Down Sleeping Bag — with 800 fill-power down and efficient tailoring to ensure this summer bag is warm in your tent and almost undetectable in your backpack — is priced at $203.94, down from $239.95.

If you struggle to leave your sleeping bag in the morning, the Selk’bag Print Wearable Sleeping Bag has you covered. One part sleeping bag and one part puffy onesie — with separate legs and arms, so you can go straight from the air mattress to making coffee — it is on sale at $145.94, down from $194.95.

The camp breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day so a good cooking stove is a must.

The Eureka! SPRK Grill is quick to set up and takes up almost no room, so you can take it wherever you go. Priced at $104.94, down from $164.95, it’s perfect for front-country camping, road trips, or beach picnics.

And, if you’re super organized and like to make your campsite a home-from-home, the GCI Outdoor Master Cook Station is a fully functional outdoor kitchen that folds up and packs away into the back of the car. With a large aluminum countertop, sink, lighting, and storage spaces, it’s on sale for $164.94, down from $219.95.

Tonnes of clothing brands have gotten on board with MEC’s biggest annual sale, including MEC’s own label, The North Face, Salomon, Keen, Oboz, Level Six, Hydroflask, Brooks, Teva, Merrell, Reima, Kari Traa, Tentree, Sunday Afternoons, and Pearl Izumi.

Clothing deals include The North Face Dryzzle Futurelight Jacket — on sale for $179.94, down from $299.99 — and the Merrell Moab Flight Trail Running Shoes, on sale for $104.94, down from $149.95.

New deals are on offer each week, so make sure to check out the MEC website or pop into your local store at Toronto Queen Street (300 Queen Street), North York (784 Sheppard Avenue East), or Burlington (1030 Brant Street.)