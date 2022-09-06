9 cool things you probably didn’t know about working at McDonald’s Canada

We all know and love McDonald’s for its iconic menu items. Whether it’s the classic Happy Meal®, world-famous fries, a McDouble®, a box of chicken McNuggets®, or a McFlurry® that’s your choice — the menu is full of scrumptious eats and nostalgia.

But beyond its menu, McDonald’s is actually a pretty sweet place to work — especially for young people and those in need of flexible schedules (here’s looking at you, students).

If you’re currently on a job search, take note: McDonald’s company-owned and independently franchised restaurants are on the hunt for people to join the team and are currently hiring for 20,000 roles across Canada. And on top of providing a safe, inclusive, and flexible work environment, these gigs come with some pretty awesome perks. Let’s take a look.

1. You can be part of one of Canada’s largest teams

We don’t need to tell you that McDonald’s is a big company. And according to a recent survey, approximately one in 10 Canadians have worked at a McDonald’s restaurant at some point in their lives.

Working for an established company like McDonald’s Canada helps to build valuable skills like teamwork, leadership, agility, resiliency, and decision-making — all crucial life skills that aid you in your future career.

2. You can earn school credits while working at McDonald’s Canada

Does the thought of advancing in your studies while earning some cash sound appealing? We thought so. Through their Archways to Opportunity program, McDonald’s Canada has accreditation partnerships with 31 universities and colleges, helping increase access to education for employees across Canada. How ideal?

3. You get a sweet discount

Say no more. At McDonald’s Canada, all staff get a discount on food and beverages during their shift. Offers and discounts are also available for employees via MyMcDonald’s Rewards on the MyMcDonald’s App.

4. It provides great work experience for future careers

The experience you gain by working at a McDonald’s Canada restaurant can help put you on a path to your dream career. According to an Angus Reid survey of hiring managers and recruiters in Canada, 89% agree McDonald’s restaurant work experience demonstrates applicants can work well as part of a team, while 82% of hiring managers surveyed agree McDonald’s restaurant experience is applicable to careers beyond the food & beverage industry.

5. You get to try new menu items before anyone else

Another big bonus for any foodie. How cool would it be to taste test the new menu offerings, like the brand-new McCrispy®, before anyone else in the country?

6. Flexible work schedules

Work should fit around school, extracurriculars, family and friends, community involvement, and anything else important in your life — not the other way around. McDonald’s Canada and its independent franchisees ensure employees are offered flexible work schedules that work for them.

7. Be a part of supporting worthy causes

McDonald’s Canada is currently taking positive action in key areas that matter to Canadians. Big and small, McDonald’s Canada is making real and tangible changes across the business, keeping the planet, people, food quality and sourcing, and its local communities in mind. This includes the company’s initiative to source ingredients from Canadian farms, source 100% of McDonald’s primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled, or certified sources by the end of 2025, and their pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions globally by 2050.

McDonald’s Canada is also working to donate over $70 million to Ronald McDonald House Charities® over the next five years, which will help to nearly double the number of bedrooms for families across Canada over the next 10 years. The company also expects to increase the representation of underrepresented groups in leadership roles by the end of 2025. You can learn more about McDonald’s Canada’s initiatives by visiting their Purpose and Impact page here.

8. It’s a great workplace for young people

When you’re young and busy, it’s always best to be surrounded by like-minded individuals. At McDonald’s Canada, 70% of the workforce tends to be 24 and under, meaning you’ll likely be working with your friends and direct peers.

9. Have friends who need jobs? You can refer them

Big bonus: it’s also super easy to refer your friends for a job at McDonald’s Canada by using the referral tool named Olivia, an AI assistant that helps team members to connect their friends with jobs by sending a quick text message.

Sounds like a pretty sweet gig, hey? To learn more and help grow your career and possibly open up future opportunities, apply at McDonald’s Canada by visiting careers.mcdonalds.ca.

The term “underrepresented groups” generally means people who identify as Black, Indigenous, Asian or Pacific Islander, or otherwise as people of colour, people of Hispanic or Latino/a/x descent, people with disabilities, people who identify as LGBTQ+, people from religious minorities, or people having a combination of these identities or attributes.