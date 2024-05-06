SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Marner under fire from Leafs fans for comparing players to "gods"

May 6 2024, 7:41 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Already under heavy scrutiny from fans and media, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner may have uttered a poor choice of words when speaking with reporters on Monday.

With the Leafs cleaning out their locker rooms following Saturday’s Game 7 loss to the Boston Bruins, Marner was asked what it meant to be able to play for his hometown team.

“It means the world,” he said sincerely. “Obviously, we’re looked upon as… you know, kind of gods here to be honest. And it’s something that you really appreciate.”

Despite intending to show gratitude through trying times, the second half of the 27-year-old’s response, particularly the bit about being treated like “gods,” seemed to have struck a nerve with Leafs Nation and the greater hockey community online.

Many Leafs fans were quick to express their disappointment, and even disgust, with the comment.

However, one X user argued that Marner was correct in his assessment of the fanbase’s passion but should’ve refrained from using the analogy he did — especially right after a playoff elimination.

Meanwhile, others decided to craft their own memes and wordplay around the “gods” comment.

Some replies were, admittedly, pretty witty.

The comment has also fueled the fire of those who believe the Leafs are made up of individuals rather than team players.

Unsurprisingly, rumblings that Toronto should trade Marner have also gained traction.

Marner, who logged one goal and three points over seven playoff games this year, has one year remaining on a six-season deal paying him an AAV of $10.9 million. From the looks of things, he’d be interested in signing an extension as soon as July.

“That’d be a goal,” the Markham, Ontario native said of signing long-term. “I’ve expressed my love for this place, this city. Obviously, I’ve grown up here. We’ll start thinking about that now and trying to figure something out.”

