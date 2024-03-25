Marner would be playing for Leafs if "playoff spot on the line": report

Toronto Maple Leafs fans eagerly awaiting the return of Mitch Marner might’ve just got a bit of Monday morning good news.

According to TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Leafs are being extra cautious with their star forward as he aims to return to action. Per Dreger, it doesn’t seem like he’s too far out from a return to the team — and if the stakes were higher, he’d already be in the lineup.

Dreger told TSN 1050’s First Up show today that he believes Marner, who has been out of the lineup with a high ankle sprain suffered in a game against the Boston Bruins on March 7, is erring on the side of caution late in the season.

“I’m getting somewhat conflicting information. But I do think that the Maple Leafs are wise in this approach,” Dreger said. “I feel like if there were a playoff spot on the line, of course, he’d be playing… Toronto Maple Leafs medical [staff] is running the show here, and Marner will be back when he’s ready.”

The Leafs have gone 4-2-1 in Marner’s absence. They have 12 games remaining in their regular season, and currently sit third in the Atlantic Division, some eight points back of both the Bruins and Florida Panthers.

Marner isn’t the only Leaf who’s gearing up for a return.

Goaltender Matt Murray, who has been sidelined all season with a hip injury that required surgery over the offseason, was spotted last week taking a skate prior to one of Toronto’s practices and is aiming to get cleared to play in the next month before the end of the regular season.

“I would assume he’s going to end up on a conditioning stint because they’re not going to throw him right into the NHL right away. But I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility that we could see him in the AHL at some point,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman said on the broadcast of yesterday’s loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Leafs return to action on Tuesday night when they host the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop for that one is set for 7:30 pm ET.