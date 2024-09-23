"I hope not": Marner doesn't plan to leave Leafs

One of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ biggest stars is making his intentions clear: he hopes to stay as long as possible.

In an interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Mitch Marner discussed a variety of topics, including his looming contract situation.

Marner had 85 points in 69 games last year in the regular season but added just a goal and two assists in seven Leafs playoff games. He is heading into the final year of a six-year contract, with a cap hit of $10.93 million for next season, with the possibility of hitting unrestricted free agency next summer.

Friedman asked Marner if he ever saw himself playing for another NHL franchise, and while he didn’t totally discount the possibility, it didn’t seem like it was exactly his top priority.

“I think you hope not, right? That’s the whole goal. I mean, I’m passionate about this team, passionate about this fanbase. So, you know, I hope not,” Marner told Friedman.

Marner has spent his entire career in Toronto since being drafted fourth overall in 2015.

“I think for my sake unless it gets really important or [I’m] really needed, I’m going to let my agent and Brad [Treliving] do all the talking and figure stuff out,” Marner added about his contract. “I’m just going to focus on playing hockey and trying to help this team win games.”

Friedman also asked Marner if he had a message to Leafs fans before the new campaign.

“Just thank you,” Marner replied. “I think at some point in time, people probably looked at taking me at that pick was a little bit of a reach, just with [my] size and everything like that, and not knowing anyone for the future… Looking back on it’s so funny. You know, my wife and I are always talking, just saying how it’s crazy. We’re going into our ninth year in Toronto, and every year brings a new challenge and a new blessing, and we’re fortunate for it all.”

Toronto will get their season going on October 9, when they visit the Montreal Canadiens.