Maple Leafs send Fraser Minten back to junior team

Fraser Minten is heading back to his junior team after just four games with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 19-year-old forward has been reassigned to the WHL’s Kamloops Blazers, the Leafs announced today. Defenceman William Lagesson, meanwhile, has been called up from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Minten, a second-round draft pick by the Maple Leafs in 2022, was a training camp surprise this year. He cracked the Leafs’ opening night lineup and played in each of Toronto’s first four games.

But the Vancouver native has sat out the past three games, which were all wins by the Leafs.

“I think it is a good chance for him to step back and take a breath a little bit,” Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said earlier this week. “He has played a lot of hockey. He has had a lot going on. We will take it a day at a time in terms of when he may get back in. For now, it is just about soaking up the experience and staying ready.”

By sending Minten back to the juniors now, before playing 10 games in the NHL, it allows his entry-level contract to slide to next year. Had the 6-foot-2 forward played 10 or more games, the first year of his deal would have kicked in this season.

Minten, who scored 67 points (31-36-67) for Kamloops last season, will be eligible to play for Canada’s team at the World Juniors in Sweden this winter.