Was it in? Fans litter ice after video replay decision goes against Leafs

It’s the most controversial play of the series, and Toronto Maple Leafs fans are up in arms.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Morgan Rielly appeared to tie the game up. The Leafs defenceman took the puck to the net, and then it disappeared under the pad of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

After a lengthy video replay, it was determined that the puck didn’t cross the goal line before the referee’s whistle had blown.

You be the judge:

This is the best look yet. #Leafs might have reason to be upset. pic.twitter.com/PX50HizNnz — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) May 13, 2023

THAT'S IN MAN pic.twitter.com/c5V73jwMZ5 — x – round 2 liz🌻 (@lizskeeley) May 13, 2023

NO GOAL! ❌ Morgan Rielly jams the puck on the net, but it is called no goal and confirmed after a video review by the Situation Room in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/zgoSte9fU7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2023

call on the ice is no goal pic.twitter.com/tjSybfNkuI — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 13, 2023

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was furious.

Kyle Dubas was NOT happy after the “no goal” call 😳 (🎥: @BR_OpenIce)pic.twitter.com/yF3sESiP3Z — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 13, 2023

Leafs fans were furious too.

Spectators at Scotiabank Arena chanted “bullsh*t,” and littered the ice with debris.

Loud chants of "Bullshit! Bullshit!" at Scotiabank Arena. Reminds me of the chaotic atmosphere at Rogers Centre the night of the Bautista bat flip. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 13, 2023

Fans throwing debris onto the ice at Scotiabank Arena after Morgan Rielly shot ruled a non-goal. I just saw a water bottle narrowly miss one of the game staff. pic.twitter.com/lRbzj4AAxt — SeanFitz_Gerald (@SeanFitz_Gerald) May 13, 2023

The NHL has released a statement, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, saying the “referee deemed the play dead prior to the puck cross the Florida line.”