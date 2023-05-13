SportsHockeyMaple Leafs

Was it in? Fans litter ice after video replay decision goes against Leafs

Rob Williams
May 13 2023, 1:12 am
TNT

It’s the most controversial play of the series, and Toronto Maple Leafs fans are up in arms.

Down 2-1 in the second period, Morgan Rielly appeared to tie the game up. The Leafs defenceman took the puck to the net, and then it disappeared under the pad of Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky.

After a lengthy video replay, it was determined that the puck didn’t cross the goal line before the referee’s whistle had blown.

You be the judge:

Leafs GM Kyle Dubas was furious.

Leafs fans were furious too.

Spectators at Scotiabank Arena chanted “bullsh*t,” and littered the ice with debris.

The NHL has released a statement, per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, saying the “referee deemed the play dead prior to the puck cross the Florida line.”

 

