Leafs give up five goals in Game 2 loss to Lightning

If the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to knock out the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, it’s not going to be as easy as it looked it Game 1. The Tampa Bay Lightning bounced back from that series-opening 5-0 loss, taking home-ice advantage away from Toronto and evening up the series with a 5-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

The Maple Leafs actually played a pretty strong first period, outshooting the Lightning 13-9, but couldn’t solve Andrei Vasilevskiy.

They then gave up a deflating power-play goal to Victor Hedman in the dying seconds.

Hedman went on to add three assists for a four-point night.

Having missed the final three games of the regular season and the first game of this series, Michael Bunting returned to the Toronto lineup tonight for his first ever Stanley Cup playoff game. After Corey Perry extended the Tampa Bay lead to 2-0 early in the second period, Bunting got the Leafs back within one.

Nikita Kucherov, Ben Hagel and Brayden Point all scored to blow the game open for the Lightning, extending the lead to 5-1 early in the third period.

The Leafs were able to make things somewhat interesting late with a goal from Mitch Marner and a short-handed tally by Alex Kerfoot to make the final score a more respectable 5-3.

Mitch Marner scores. Assist to Matthews. 5-2. pic.twitter.com/cVmuXK9Iww — alberto (@twistedleafs) May 5, 2022

Marner’s play has been a major bright spot for Toronto so far in this series. Having faced heavy criticism for his play in previous postseasons, Marner has two goals and three assists through the first two games against Tampa Bay.

Much to the delight of his grandmother.

wholesome content Mitch Marner's grandmother pic.twitter.com/pWNloA0jo1 — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) May 5, 2022

The Lightning still have not lost consecutive playoff games at any point since 2019.

The series will shift to Tampa for Games 3 and 4 now. Game 3 goes from Amalie Arena on Friday at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.