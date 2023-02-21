A man was able to climb back to safety after being pushed onto track level at Bloor-Yonge subway station on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the incident occurred around 4:24 pm on the station’s westbound platform. The man was luckily able to get back onto the platform and was not injured.

The suspect is described by police as a Black male, wearing a black do-rag, dark jacket, and dark track pants. He was last seen on the station’s westbound platform.

It is not clear whether the suspect and victim knew each other, and police have provided no further information on what led to the incident. No subway service disruptions were mentioned by police as arising out of the ordeal.

ASSAULT:

Yonge Bloor Subway

4:24 p.m.

– Reports that a man was pushed onto track level

– No injuries; he was able to get back up onto the platform

– Suspect is described as a male, black, black do-rag, dark jacket, dark track pants

– Last seen on the W/B platform#GO395691

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 19, 2023

This isn’t the first time Bloor-Yonge subway station has been the site of a seemingly unprovoked pushing attack.

On January 3, a man was pushed onto the station’s tracks following an altercation with another man. Fortunately, the victim was helped off the tracks and the accused was arrested at the scene and charged with assault.

Just two weeks later on January 20, a man in his 50s was arrested at Bloor-Yonge subway station after allegedly attempting to push another person onto the tracks.

In April 2022, terrifying video footage showed a 39-year-old female victim being pushed by another woman on the subway tracks at the station. The victim managed to crawl underneath the covered part of the platform to avoid being struck by a train, and has since sued the TTC for $1 million in damages.

In January, the Toronto Police Service announced its plan to introduce an increased presence of officers in the city’s transit system in response to the recent spike in violent crimes on the TTC over the past few months.

The plan aims to have upwards of 80 police officers in place throughout the transit system on a daily basis.

The City of Toronto also announced last month that it will temporarily deploy 50 security guards and 20 community safety ambassadors to the transit line in an effort to prioritize safety throughout the system.