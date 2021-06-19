Man charged in connection with homophobic attack at Hanlan’s Point

Warning: This article discusses violence and homophobia.

One man has been charged in connection with an alleged homophobic attack that occurred at Hanlan’s Point earlier this month.

The Toronto Police Service announced on June 19 that officers arrested Elijah McGibbon, 24, and charged him with aggravated assault in relation to the attack.

Around 11:30 pm on June 5, David Gomez, 24, was beaten and left unconscious by a group of people who made homophobic remarks towards him.

“I want to make it clear that while we have successfully charged someone for their alleged involvement in this assault, our investigation does not stop here,” said Detective Constable Lauren Hassard.

“This is a complex case and we still encourage witnesses to come forward…This remains an active investigation.”

Police are looking to speak with two women who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the alleged assault. They are described as white, in their 20s, with brown hair.