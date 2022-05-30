Popular Cineplex SCENE program is now offering lifestyle-spanning rewards

If you’ve been to a Cineplex theatre more than a few times in your life and are over the age of 20, then you’re likely familiar with the famous SCENE card.

As one of Canada’s most loved rewards programs, SCENE was the card to have as a movie and entertainment lover. But now its rewards program has transformed into something grander, providing even more benefits to its holders — ones that go beyond the auditorium.

SCENE’s merger with Scotia Rewards to become Scene+ means the program now offers members more opportunities to earn and redeem greater rewards in more lifestyle categories — including travel, shopping, banking, restaurants, and of course, entertainment and movies.

The new Scene+ is the country’s largest entertainment loyalty program, offering a competitive edge to members with points opportunities with partners like Expedia Group, Rakuten, Apple, and Best Buy. Members can still enjoy prime perks with longtime affiliates Cineplex, The Rec Room, various restaurants, and Playdium — and with restrictions easing and the summer of fun and travel soon upon us, the new program couldn’t have come at a better time to start raking in points. For even more points, members can choose from an award-winning suite of Scene+ credit cards and banking packages.

With the new partnership with Expedia Group, Scene+ members can look forward to using points on flights, hotels, and car rentals. Three Scene+ points will be earned for every $1 spent on your hotel and car rental, 100 Scene+ points will be redeemable for every $1 toward your next vacation, and members have the flexibility to pay for travel with points or any payment card, or a mix of both. Members earn on all eligible hotel and car rental travel purchases, even when you pay with points.

Scene+ members earn everyday points when they dine in or order takeout at over 700 participating restaurants, including Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s, Montana’s, and East Side Mario’s.

As for Rakuten, points will be earned through Scene+ for any qualifying purchase made online. Here, Scene+ members earn up to 20% more Cash Back in points and will receive a $10 sign-up bonus when they open and link a new Rakuten account. Points will be earned on every qualifying purchase from the hundreds of online retailers that Rakuten features and cashback earnings are deposited as points into Scene+ accounts automatically every three months.

And the program’s expansion in no way means fewer perks at the theatre, like earning points on movie tickets and delicious buttery popcorn. At the theatres, members can earn five points for every $1 spent on movie tickets or snacks, can redeem 500 points for $5 off at the concessions counter, and start to redeem for free movies starting at 1,250 points.

Members can also earn five points for every $1 spent at the Cineplex Store and can redeem 100 points for $1 off your movie rental or purchase. At The Rec Room, you’ll earn one point for every $1 spent, and can redeem 1,000 points for $10, and at Playdium, redeem 500 points for every $5 towards game tokens, snacks, and general fun.

To learn more about Scene+ or sign up to become a member, visit sceneplus.ca.