Love, Scarborough: Toronto campaign sheds light on healthcare inequities

A new campaign by Scarborough Health Network (SHN) Foundation is aiming to raise awareness about the healthcare inequities within Toronto.

“Love, Scarborough” kicked off last week in an effort to meet their $100 million fundraising goal for SHN hospitals. They’re calling on the City of Toronto to help hit that target.

According to a press release by SHN Foundation, while Scarborough makes up a quarter of the City’s population, they receive less than 1% of hospital donations.

“Although Scarborough is the GTA’s most economically disadvantaged community and serves a catchment area of nearly 1 million people, our hospitals have been left behind. SHN receives only a small fraction of the hospital donations to care for our diverse and growing community,” Alicia Vandermeer, president and CEO of SHN Foundation, said in a press release.

There are three hospitals in the Scarborough Health Network, and they serve an area of more than 832,000 people.

The “Love, Scarborough” campaign is like an open letter from people who work for and have used SHN hospitals. At LoveScarborough.ca, people can go click through letters of the alphabet to read more about individual stories connected to SHN.

Each letter of the alphabet tells an SHN story, and the font used on the campaign was made using the handwriting of 26 different people who have a connection to SHN. The font has been aptly named Scarborough Sans.

Read about people who have benefited from SHN, share your own story, or make a donation here.