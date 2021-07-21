Lotto Max ticket worth $44 million sold in Toronto

Somebody woke up $44 million dollars richer after a lottery ticket purchased in Toronto came out the winner in Tuesday’s draw.

According to the OLG in a news release issued Wednesday, the $44,023,273.40 winning Lotto Max ticket from Tuesday’s draw was sold in the city.

The winning numbers are 2-13-15-19-38-39-46 and the OLG encourages players to check their numbers at OLG.ca, the OLG app, or contact OLG directly.

Bought a lottery ticket in Etobicoke last year? The OLG says that there are two weeks left to claim an Encore Lotto Max prize of $10,000 from a draw on August 4, 2020.

The winning numbers were 4 – 0 – 3 – 6 – 3 – 3 – 5.

Players must match the first six of the seven Encore numbers in its exact order to win. Better start searching!

“Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options,” said the OLG.

“Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.”

The next draw goes on July 23 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million.