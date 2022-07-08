NewsLottery

Mississauga man goes out for a birthday cake, returns with a winning lottery ticket

A man from Mississauga ended up with more than just dessert after purchasing a lottery ticket along with a cake.

Manraj Kang, 49, recalls going to a supermarket to buy a birthday cake for his mom and adding a lottery ticket to his purchase — a decision that would pay off big time.

Kang, who’s self-employed, checked his ticket at a grocery after the May 20 draw where he discovered that he won a Max Millions prize worth $500,000.

“Shocked would be an understatement!” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque.

Manraj-Kang | OLG

Of course, his first instinct was to share the happy news with his mom.

“She is happy for me,” he said. “She was the first person I told because I purchased this ticket when I purchased her birthday cake.”

Now half a million dollars richer, Kang said he plans to use the money towards home renovations.

“It all still feels a bit unreal,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Metro on Southdown Road in Mississauga.

The next draw is on July 9 with an estimated jackpot of $20 million.

