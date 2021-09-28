Where you can try local Indigenous cuisine in Toronto

Toronto is home to many different cuisines from all over the world, but one has been here much longer than the rest: Indigenous cuisine.

Toronto’s Indigenous food scene has grown and shrunk over the years with now only one mainstay restaurant in the city’s east end, while others offer pop-up style hours. Here’s where you can find them in the city:

Located on Gerard Street E, you can get your fill of fry bread and local flavours at this restaurant. Most items come with, or on, fry bread. You can try out a popular trapline lunch, or opt for a Navajo taco or bison burger.

Tea N’ Bannock is Toronto’s longest-running Indigenous owned restaurant, open for nearly 10 years. It has helped put First Nations cuisine on the map in the city.

This Kensington Market spot is incredibly popular with their Pow Wow food offerings. Best known for their tacos served on bannock, they also make drool-worthy scone dogs. They’re currently operating out of the Kensington location on a pop-up basis as the owners also run The Flying Chestnut Kitchen in Flesherton, Ontario.

They post their hours on their Instagram weekly, so if you’re desperate for a taco, check out their latests posts to see when they’re open.

While their Toronto location is temporarily closed, you can head to Milton, Ontario for a taste at the Crawford Lake Conservation Area. They’re also operating a COVID-19 contingency plan that you can donate to.

Nish Dish had been operating as a catering business for more than a decade before a standalone restaurant opened up on Bloor Street. The COVID-19 pandemic put an end to that location but they are hoping to make a comeback in the city soon, and you can still book them for your catering events.