Liljegren "real close" to a return for Leafs after month-long absence

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to get some much-needed help soon on their backend.

With Timothy Liljegren missing the last six weeks for Toronto due to a lower-body injury, it seems that his return is just around the corner.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Liljegren is “getting real close” to a return to action, as per Sportsnet’s Luke Fox.

Liljegren, who is currently on long-term injured reserve, was hurt in action on November 2 after a collision with Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand that saw the Toronto defenceman violently end up against the end boards.

Appearing in a walking boot throughout much of his recovery, it now seems like a return is just around the corner for the 24-year-old Swede.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving has spoken openly about his desire to trade for backend help, as Liljegren hasn’t been the only injury affecting Toronto’s lineup.

Defenceman John Klingberg underwent season-ending hip surgery earlier this month, while Mark Giordano has been out since the end of November with a broken finger.

Most recently, a flu bug that’s sidelined top-line forward Matthew Knies and reportedly affecting others on the team has been going around the Toronto locker room. Noah Gregor was promoted to the top line in Knies’ absence alongside Auston Matthews and William Nylander, a position he’s expected to hold for the second straight game.

But despite all the changes to their lineup, Toronto has held strong in a tough Atlantic Division, going 6-1-3 in their last 10 games while sitting just one point back of the Florida Panthers for second in the division.

Toronto hits the ice tonight when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets, with puck drop set for 7 pm ET. Following tonight’s contest, they have seven games left in 2023, with the hope that Liljegren will be available soon.