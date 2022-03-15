Things haven’t gone exactly according to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, with a Monday night loss to the Toronto Raptors being no exception.

The Raptors started with a 19-2 run and didn’t really look back, finishing off with a 114-103 victory at the Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena.

The Lakers, at 29-39, are ninth place in the Western Conference and just 2.5 games ahead of falling out of a spot in the play-in tournament. With a record of 2-8 in their last ten games, a team that was projected to win the Western Conference is well on its way to become this year’s league laughingstock.

For the Raptors fans in attendance for the victory, they made sure to make their presence known. As Lakers fans headed towards the exits in the game’s final minute, a loud and constant “Let’s Go Raptors” chant took over the arena.

We got a nice and loud “LET’S GO RAPTORS” chant at tonight’s Raps-Lakers game in Los Angeles 👏 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/8f7YtubwzF — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) March 15, 2022

Gary Trent Jr. led the way for Toronto in the win, pacing the team with 28 points.

It was the sixth straight win for Raptors’ head coach Nick Nurse over LeBron James, who has never lost to him as a head coach. But he wasn’t resting on his laurels.

“Well, I’ve got about 20 more to go to get back to .500 in my total coaching career against him,” Nurse said when asked about the stat. “So that’s how I look at it.”

James was 28-6 in the regular-season and playoffs against the Raptors between the 2012-13 and 2017-18 seasons, when Nurse served as an assistant for the team.

The Raptors are getting a whole lot of LA in their schedule this week. They’ll play against the Clippers on Wednesday night in the same arena, before hosting the Lakers on the return leg Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.