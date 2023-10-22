We’re just five games into their season, but it seems like there might already be a goalie controversy brewing for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ilya Samsonov came into the season as the Leafs starter but hasn’t looked up to speed. Through four games he’s sporting a dismal .831 save percentage and has given up 14 goals.

This is in stark contrast to Joseph Woll, who has registered a solid .949 save percentage in his two appearances, including playing clean-up on Saturday night in Tampa Bay after Samsonov was yanked in the first period after giving up three goals on four shots.

Woll ended the night stopping all 29 shots he faced, picking up the win along the way.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe praised Woll’s effort following the win.

“Outstanding. These are not easy times, right? Coming into a game like that, really, there is no margin for error. For him to stand his ground the way that he did was great,” Keefe said of Woll’s performance. “He has been great. I thought he played well in the start that he had. In practice this week, he was outstanding and competitive. To see him step in and do the job for our guys tonight was really huge. It is another young guy coming up in a big moment for us.”

Here’s the full clip of #Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe talking about Joseph Woll “pushing” Ilya Samsonov: "In practice this week, [Woll] was outstanding and competitive… He kind of sent a message to the group that he is hungry." pic.twitter.com/78AgJXcLOS — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) October 22, 2023

Keefe confirmed that Woll will be starting for Toronto on Tuesday evening when they play the Washington Capitals on the road, but there’s a chance he’ll be earning even more starts should his strong play continue. Asked if Woll could be pushing Samsonov for more starts, Keefe asserted that “he’s pushing.”

“We will just keep building and stacking up good days. That has been the message to him,” Keefe added. “To me, he took advantage of every practice, every shot, and every rep that he had all week. He looked great. He kind of sent a message to the group that he is hungry. Because of that work, he was ready for tonight even though he wasn’t supposed to play…that is a great sign for a young player. I am really happy for him.”

It might be too early to anoint Woll as the team’s No. 1 goalie, but if his play keeps up and Samsonov continues to falter, you can bet the dialogue around the team’s crease will only ramp up.