Leafs debut mismatched jersey-helmet combo in Sweden

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the ice for their first of two games in Sweden on Friday, and they’re wearing a different look than their usual uniform.

Playing the Detroit Red Wings today in Stockholm at a 2 pm ET start time (8 pm local), Toronto hit the ice in their white jerseys as is customary when they’re the road team.

But eagle-eyed fans noticed something looked a little different about their overall uniform: Toronto was wearing their blue helmets in favour of their white ones, with the former typically reserved only for their home blue jerseys.

Le, det är showtime! 😄 pic.twitter.com/MPMjtpwH23 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 17, 2023

At their annual meetings this week, NHL GMs okayed contrasting helmets as long as they don’t conflict with their opponents, TSN announcer Gord Miller shared on social media as well as the broadcast.

While it’s not clear if the move to the blue helmet is temporary or permanent, we’ll get a decent answer soon enough. Toronto is also scheduled as the road team this coming Sunday when they take on the Minnesota Wild, with that contest set for 8 am ET. Additionally, Toronto has a pair of road games next Friday and Saturday in Chicago and Pittsburgh after returning from Europe.

The team also featured a Global Series patch on their jerseys, as well as a patch to honour late Leafs legend Borje Salming. Anders Salming, Borje’s son, dropped the puck in a ceremonial faceoff prior to the game, with Toronto’s William Nylander and Detroit’s Lucas Raymond on each side of the ice.

Borje Salming's son dropped the ceremonial puck for the Leafs vs. Red Wings game in Sweden 👏💙 pic.twitter.com/b6OxayjfJb — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 17, 2023