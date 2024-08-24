Leafs trolled by Blues after birth of Justin Bieber's baby boy

It may only be August, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are still being made fun of by many in the hockey community.

They can thank Justin and Hailey Bieber for this one, as it is the name of their new baby boy that has resulted in some jokes.

The happy couple announced the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber. While many have commended the celebrity pairing for giving their child a “normal” name, Jack’s middle name has gotten some laughs from the hockey community.

Bieber, who was born in London Ontario, is a well-known supporter of the Leafs. Choosing to have his son’s middle name be the same as another NHL team, has resulted in some jokes in the hockey community. The St. Louis Blues even got in on the action themselves.

better than Jack Leafs Bieber, ngl pic.twitter.com/sJlJ4Ad3dZ — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) August 24, 2024

“Better than Jack Leafs Bieber, ngl,” the Blues wrote on X with a screenshot of Bieber’s original announcement.

The light-hearted yet funny response has gotten laughs from many hockey fans on social media.

Being the pop icon he is, Bieber has had the opportunity to form friendships with many on the Leafs, including three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner Auston Matthews.

Bieber has yet to comment on the matter, but may be forced to endear some ribbing from some of his friends on the Leafs roster.

The Blues are the second NHL team to troll the Leafs this week, as just days ago, the Montreal Canadiens uploaded a video on X that made fun of their rival.

nobody will remember:

– your salary

– how “busy you were”

– how many hours you worked people will remember:

– cole to nick to win game 5 in overtime

– it was 3-1#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/NjTGOCrloB — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) August 20, 2024