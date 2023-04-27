Leafs ticket prices soaring for tonight’s playoff elimination game in Toronto

Not unlike the rental rates and buildings in Toronto, tickets to go see a Maple Leafs playoff game are sky-high — especially for tonight’s elimination matchup.

With the Leafs up 3-1 in their series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a win in Game 5 at home at Scotiabank Arena would mark the first time the team advances to the second round of the postseason since 2004.

But if you were thinking of buying tickets, you better be prepared to dish it out. They are far from cheap.

According to Ticketmaster, the least expensive “Verified Resale” tickets are going for $542.50 (tax included) a pop. And as you can guess, they’re up in the nosebleeds. If you wanted to be close to the action, the priciest seats are currently going for upwards of $3,000 each on Ticketmaster.

Yikes. What happens to ticket prices if the team advances to the Stanley Cup Final?

Meanwhile, some tickets for Game 6 (if necessary) in Tampa Bay can be purchased for less than $200. Mathematically speaking, flying down to Florida from Toronto, booking a hotel for a night, and catching the game might actually be cheaper than being in the building for Game 5.

With that said, Leafs fans would probably rather secure the win and settle for watching on television rather than risk Tampa making a comeback.

Here’s hoping that the ones in attendance tonight get to witness history.