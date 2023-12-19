John Tavares is many things: Toronto Maple Leafs captain, a likely future Hall of Famer, and a 1,000-point scorer in the NHL.

But for three little kids growing up in the city of Toronto, he’s simply Dad.

Today, the Leafs are set to honour Tavares for hitting the 1,000-point mark in his NHL career, a mark he hit during a game-tying assist against the New York Islanders in Long Island last week, where he spent the first nine years of his pro career.

While Toronto has played two home games since Tavares’ hit the mark — he’s now at 1,004 points — it seems like the team wanted to make sure they got everything right when it came to honouring their captain.

And with the special milestone to be celebrated tonight, the Tavares family was on hand during the Leafs’ captain’s media availability this morning at Scotiabank Arena.

Tavares’ two sons, Jace and Axton, were in the room in matching No. 91 varsity jackets, while his wife Aryne rocked a Toronto Hockey hoodie of the city’s newest women’s professional team. His daughter Rae — born this past April — wasn’t in attendance, but we’re sure she was supporting wherever she was.

“A chance to share it with them really means a lot. Great to have a few moments this morning as well,” Tavares told the Toronto media of having his kids join him today.

Overall, Tavares has suited up for 388 games as a Leaf since signing a seven-year, $77 million contract with the team back in 2018. Over that time frame with the team, he’s had quite the run, putting up 164 goals and 219 assists to total 383 points, while adding 11 goals and 11 assists in 31 playoff games.

Puck drop is set for 7 pm ET for tonight’s game between the Leafs and New York Rangers.