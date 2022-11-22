Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds was placed on waivers today, according to multiple reports.

Simmonds (TOR) on waivers. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 22, 2022

Simmonds has played just four games this season thus far, picking up a lone assist, as he last suited up for the Leafs on November 5.

With season-opening rosters finalized tomorrow afternoon, TOR sent email making it known 1,019-game vet Wayne Simmonds is available. Return is not as important as "doing right by the player." Simmonds has said he feels good and very much wants to play. Hopefully, there's a path. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 9, 2022

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman tweeted in October that the Leafs were looking for a trade partner, as they had sent an email “making it known 1,019-game vet Wayne Simmonds is available. Return is not as important as ‘doing right by the player,'” suggesting the Leafs would be willing to move him for a very low price.

Simmonds was also waived earlier this season, being sent to the Toronto Marlies on October 10 after clearing waivers, although he did not actually suit up in a game for the team.

Back in October, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe touched on Simmonds’ lack of opportunity in Toronto.

“The organization has been good about giving him time to sort out his situation. Certainly he deserves that,” Keefe said on October 15.

“You know, it always runs through your mind. But I think for me, I know I still have some juice left in the tank, and I know I can still play. Toronto is where I want to be,” said Simmonds, following his season debut against the Winnipeg Jets on October 22.

Across three seasons, Simmonds has 12 goals and 14 assists in 114 games for the Maple Leafs in his career.

In total, he’s played 15 seasons for six teams, where he’s put up 263 goals and 262 assists in 1,023 games.

Simmonds’ salary is $1,050,000 and his cap hit is $900,000 for the 2022-23 season, after signing a two-year deal with the team in July 2021.