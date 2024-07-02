Leafs sign two defencemen and a centre on Day 2 of free agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t slow down on the second day of free agency.

The team announced today they’ve come to terms with defencemen Dakota Mermis and Philippe Myers, as well as forward Cédric Paré.

All three of the contracts are for just one season as the Leafs solidify their organizational depth chart.

Mermis played 47 games for the Minnesota Wild last season and has 74 career NHL appearances across parts of seven seasons. His new contract with the Leafs is worth $775,000.

Myers has the most NHL experience of the three players, with 158 career games. Last season, he appeared in just five contests with the Tampa Bay Lightning, finishing with zero points.

The 27-year-old Myers is a right-handed shot and brings a lot of size as he stands 6-foot-6. His contract is also worth $775,000.

While not the most exciting signings, two defencemen will add depth to the Maple Leafs blueline, which has been rebuilt over the past day through a variety of free agency acquisitions.

They’d already added Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Jani Hakanpaa to their defence corps before adding Mermis and Myers.

The lone forward Paré is the youngest of the three players. He has yet to play an NHL game since being selected in the sixth round of the 2017 draft by the Boston Bruins. Paré scored 14 goals and 35 points in 61 games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL last season.

The 6-foot-3 forward’s new Leafs contract is a two-way deal and is also worth $775,000.