Leafs have hit up Sharks to try to trade for Erik Karlsson: report

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be making a major splash this offseason.

According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the Leafs have touched base with the San Jose Sharks about a trade for defenceman Erik Karlsson, who picked up his third career Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenceman on Monday night.

“We can confirm that the Toronto Maple Leafs are amongst several teams that have talked to the San Jose Sharks about Eric Karlsson,” LeBrun reported on TSN on Tuesday. “I mean, [Toronto GM] Brad Treliving is talking to a lot of teams about a lot of different things, but he has talked to San Jose [about Karlsson] just to see where that is at… Karlsson and his camp from Newport Sports and the Sharks are all working together to try and explore this market.”

The biggest holdup in any potential Karlsson deal wouldn’t be his talent — it’d be his contract. Back in 2019, Karlsson signed a monster eight-year, $92 million deal with the Sharks, with four years remaining on his contract.

Karlsson also has a full no-movement clause, but LeBrun added he’s willing to entertain various suitors around the league.

With the Sharks finishing with just 60 points this past season, it doesn’t seem like they’re set for contention anytime soon, and they could feasibly retain a portion of Karlsson’s salary to help get some assets in return for their future Hall of Fame defenceman.

Karlsson had 25 goals and 76 assists in 82 games this season in San Jose, setting a career-high in goals, assists, and points, while skating 25:37 per night. Aged 34, he has spent the last five seasons with the Sharks, after coming over in 2018 as part of a blockbuster trade from a Toronto rival in the Ottawa Senators.