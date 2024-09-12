Here's how much money every Leafs player is making in 2024-25

Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have historically been one of the NHL’s wealthiest teams, they still are bound by the same salary cap rules as everybody else.

And, at least for now, they’ve got one of the league’s busiest and most expensive rosters, especially regarding high-end salaries. Three players — Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares — are making upwards of $11 million this season, while Mitch Marner will be taking home just shy of that with a cap hit of $10.9 million.

Though Toronto is still searching for repeated playoff success with this group of core players, it seems like they’ll get at least one more kick at the can together.

But outside of the “core four” aforementioned forwards, there’s just one Leaf — Morgan Rielly — being paid upwards of $5 million this season.

The franchise is actually technically about $1 million over the NHL’s allowed salary cap right now, so a trade or player being waived is likely to happen before the season begins.

The Leafs are also expected to bring Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to training camp on professional try-out deals, so it’s not quite clear what their cap hits would be should they make the team.

Via PuckPedia, here’s the cap hit (in US dollars) of every Leafs player for the 2024-25 season:

Leafs forwards

Auston Matthews $13,250,000

William Nylander $11,500,000

John Tavares $11,000,000

Mitch Marner $10,903,000

Max Domi $3,750,000

David Kampf $2,400,000

Calle Jarnkrok $2,100,000

Ryan Reaves $1,350,000

Bobby McMann $1,350,000

Connor Dewar $1,180,000

Matthew Knies $925,000

Nick Robertson $875,000

Pontus Holmberg $800,000

Leafs defence

Morgan Rielly $7,500,000

Chris Tanev $4,500,000

Oliver Ekman-Larsson $3,500,000

Timothy Liljegren $3,000,000

Jake McCabe $2,000,000

Jani Hakanpaa $1,470,000

Simon Benoit $1,350,000

Connor Timmins $1,100,000

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz $2,500,000

Joseph Woll $766,667