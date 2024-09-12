Here's how much money every Leafs player is making in 2024-25
Even though the Toronto Maple Leafs have historically been one of the NHL’s wealthiest teams, they still are bound by the same salary cap rules as everybody else.
And, at least for now, they’ve got one of the league’s busiest and most expensive rosters, especially regarding high-end salaries. Three players — Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares — are making upwards of $11 million this season, while Mitch Marner will be taking home just shy of that with a cap hit of $10.9 million.
Though Toronto is still searching for repeated playoff success with this group of core players, it seems like they’ll get at least one more kick at the can together.
But outside of the “core four” aforementioned forwards, there’s just one Leaf — Morgan Rielly — being paid upwards of $5 million this season.
The franchise is actually technically about $1 million over the NHL’s allowed salary cap right now, so a trade or player being waived is likely to happen before the season begins.
The Leafs are also expected to bring Max Pacioretty and Steven Lorentz to training camp on professional try-out deals, so it’s not quite clear what their cap hits would be should they make the team.
Via PuckPedia, here’s the cap hit (in US dollars) of every Leafs player for the 2024-25 season:
Leafs forwards
- Auston Matthews $13,250,000
- William Nylander $11,500,000
- John Tavares $11,000,000
- Mitch Marner $10,903,000
- Max Domi $3,750,000
- David Kampf $2,400,000
- Calle Jarnkrok $2,100,000
- Ryan Reaves $1,350,000
- Bobby McMann $1,350,000
- Connor Dewar $1,180,000
- Matthew Knies $925,000
- Nick Robertson $875,000
- Pontus Holmberg $800,000
Leafs defence
- Morgan Rielly $7,500,000
- Chris Tanev $4,500,000
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson $3,500,000
- Timothy Liljegren $3,000,000
- Jake McCabe $2,000,000
- Jani Hakanpaa $1,470,000
- Simon Benoit $1,350,000
- Connor Timmins $1,100,000
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz $2,500,000
- Joseph Woll $766,667
