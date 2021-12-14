Leafs-Sabres Heritage Classic tickets to go on sale Thursday

Tickets are officially set to go on sale this week for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ next outdoor game.

Starting Thursday at 10 am ET, fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming Heritage Classic between the Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres via the public on-sale period.

Puck drop is set for 3 pm ET on Sunday, March 13 at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field. Despite being played in Canada, the game has actually been designated as home game for the Sabres.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.ca, Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app. No official prices have been listed as of yet, but resale tickets coming by way of presale were already over $300 for the cheapest seat, per Stubhub.

Meanwhile, the NHL is also hosting the Winter Classic on January 1 between Minnesota and St. Louis at Minneapolis’ Target Field, while the Nashville Predators host the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 26 at Nissan Stadium.

It’s the fourth outdoor game for the Leafs in their history.

Toronto last played in an outdoor game against the Washington Capitals, a 5-2 loss at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland. Previously, they’d beaten Detroit back in 2014 at the University of Michigan’s “Big House” Stadium and again in 2017 at Toronto’s BMO Field.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has played in two previous outdoor games, falling to Pittsburgh in 2008 and the New York Rangers in 2018.

The Leafs and Sabres have faced off once already this season, with the Leafs coming out on top by a 5-4 score.