Leafs’ Ryan Reaves thinks the NHL needs more shirtless interviews

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves has faced his fair share of criticism during his first season with the franchise, but no one could argue he hasn’t been a source of soundbites.

And in a recent postgame interview following a 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night, Reaves suggested an interesting strategy to grow the profile of the NHL: more shirtless interviews.

Speaking to Sportsnet’s Shawn McKenzie after the big win over a possible first-round playoff opponent for the Leafs, Reaves flipped the script and asked his interviewer a few things.

“I got a question for you though,” Reaves quipped. “Whose rule is it that I can’t… I got to keep a shirt on here?”

“It’s not my rule,” McKenzie replied. “You can-”

“If we want to start catching the NFL and NBA [in viewership ratings], we’re going to have to start marketing this body a little bit,” Reaves joked.

“I have no problem with it,” McKenzie added. “But it’s above my pay grade, Ryan.”

“You let me know who it is,” Reaves replied.

“I’m keeping my shirt on, though… we don’t want to market it that good,” McKenzie added.

“Alright that’s fair,” Reaves said before returning to Toronto’s dressing room.

It’s not exactly clear if this was his inspiration but perhaps Reaves was addressing a clip that circulated earlier this year of a mid-game Auston Matthews interview on ESPN getting axed supposedly due to the star Leafs forward not wearing a shirt.

The Leafs return to action against another Florida-based opponent on Wednesday night as they play host to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Puck drop for that one is set for 7 pm ET.