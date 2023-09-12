Leafs announce roster for upcoming prospect tournament
The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing hockey games this weekend — well, sort of.
Starting Thursday in Traverse City, Michigan, a crop of 23 skaters and three goalies will be taking to the ice for a series of three games in the team’s annual appearance at a preseason prospect tournament.
While nearly every player on the roster will eventually return to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies or their respective junior/overseas professional teams, there will be a few familiar faces in the mix for Toronto fans.
Headlining the forward group is Matthew Knies, who suited up for three regular season games and seven playoff contests before ultimately suffering a season-ending head injury in the second round of the postseason.
It’s also a chance for fans to get an early look at Toronto first-round pick Easton Cowan, whom the team selected at 28th overall earlier this summer.
Here’s the full roster and schedule for this week’s event:
Leafs Prospect Tournament roster
Forwards
- Matthew Knies
- Roni Hirvonen
- Fraser Minten
- Ty Voit
- Easton Cowan
- Tyler Weiss
- Robert Mastriomone
- Braeden Kressler
- Ryan Tverberg
- Max Ellis
- Jacob Frasca
- Brandon Lisowsky
- Dmittry Ovchinnikov
- Tyson Greenway
Defencemen
- Topi Niemala
- Mazden Leslie
- Noah Chadwick
- Spencer Sova
- Nolan Dillingham
- Tommy Miller
- William Villeneuve
- Jonny Tychonick
- Mikko Kokkonen
Goalies
- Luke Cavallin
- Dennis Hildeby
- Vyacheslav Peksa
Leafs’ 2024 Prospect Tournament schedule
|
DATE
|
TIME
|
OPPONENT
|
Thursday, September 14
|
3:30 pm
|
Columbus
|
Friday, September 15
|
6:30 pm
|
Dallas
|
Sunday, September 17
|
2 pm
|
Detroit
Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will be behind the bench for the games.
