Leafs announce roster for upcoming prospect tournament

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing hockey games this weekend — well, sort of.

Starting Thursday in Traverse City, Michigan, a crop of 23 skaters and three goalies will be taking to the ice for a series of three games in the team’s annual appearance at a preseason prospect tournament.

While nearly every player on the roster will eventually return to the AHL’s Toronto Marlies or their respective junior/overseas professional teams, there will be a few familiar faces in the mix for Toronto fans.

Headlining the forward group is Matthew Knies, who suited up for three regular season games and seven playoff contests before ultimately suffering a season-ending head injury in the second round of the postseason.

It’s also a chance for fans to get an early look at Toronto first-round pick Easton Cowan, whom the team selected at 28th overall earlier this summer.

Here’s the full roster and schedule for this week’s event:

Leafs Prospect Tournament roster

Forwards

Matthew Knies

Roni Hirvonen

Fraser Minten

Ty Voit

Easton Cowan

Tyler Weiss

Robert Mastriomone

Braeden Kressler

Ryan Tverberg

Max Ellis

Jacob Frasca

Brandon Lisowsky

Dmittry Ovchinnikov

Tyson Greenway

Defencemen

Topi Niemala

Mazden Leslie

Noah Chadwick

Spencer Sova

Nolan Dillingham

Tommy Miller

William Villeneuve

Jonny Tychonick

Mikko Kokkonen

Goalies

Luke Cavallin

Dennis Hildeby

Vyacheslav Peksa

Leafs’ 2024 Prospect Tournament schedule

DATE TIME OPPONENT Thursday, September 14 3:30 pm Columbus Friday, September 15 6:30 pm Dallas Sunday, September 17 2 pm Detroit

Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden will be behind the bench for the games.