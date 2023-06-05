Taylor Swift and deep dish: Leafs' Morgan Rielly and fiancée Tessa Virtue had an adorable Chicago weekend

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly might be the most famous person in many of the rooms he walks into, but he was blown out of the water this past weekend in Chicago.

Rielly travelled this weekend along with his fiancée — two-time Olympic gold medallist figure skater Tessa Virtue — to Chicago’s Soldier Field for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which has sold out NFL-sized venues across the United States over the last few months.

With no Canadian dates announced yet, Virtue and Rielly travelled along to Illinois to check out one of her two shows this past weekend, as well as a few other local highlights.

Virtue shared pics of their vacation on Instagram, which also included a visit to the art installation Cloud Gate (commonly known as “The Bean”), deep dish pizza, and a couple of fancy-looking drinks on a patio.

“What a weekend in Chi-Town!” Virtue wrote in the caption while sharing a few pictures of her and Rielly at the show.

The pair officially announced their engagement in January after publicly introducing themselves as a couple back in March 2020 while on a livestream with Arkells frontman Max Kerman.

While Virtue has been retired from competition since the 2018 Olympics where she won the gold medal in both the team and ice dance events with longtime on-ice partner Scott Moir, Rielly is still very much in the midst of his career. Having played 10 seasons with the Leafs, the 29-year-old Vancouver native is under contract through 2030 with Toronto.