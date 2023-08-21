Rielly says Leafs didn't "overlook" Panthers in upset playoff loss

Despite the Toronto Maple Leafs breaking through and winning their first playoff series in 19 years this spring, it’s hard for many fans to not have a sour taste about the way the season ended.

After grinding through the Tampa Bay Lightning for a gruelling six-game series win in the opening round of the playoffs, Toronto found themselves out of the postseason just five games later after an upset loss at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

With Florida squeaking into the playoffs as an eighth seed with just 92 points (in comparison to Toronto’s 105), many had pegged the Leafs to have a lighter path to their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2002.

But per an interview from longtime Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly on the podcast Jake’s Takes (hosted by a 13-year-old Leafs fan named Jake), Toronto wasn’t guilty of putting the cart ahead of the horse — they simply just got beat.

“We did not overlook them,” Rielly said. “We knew whoever was going to come out between the Bruins and them was going to be the best team, which I think is the way that you have to look at it. As players, and as a team, and our staff and everyone… we did not overlook them, by no means were we looking ahead nor did we really think we had anything in the bag.”

In the first round of the playoffs, Florida completed a 3-1 comeback against the Boston Bruins, who set an NHL record with 135 points in the regular season.

“They were [a] very good team. They competed hard. They were well-coached and prepared. But by no means did we overlook them at all,” Rielly added. “They had just beaten the Boston Bruins, who just had the best year in a long time in terms of teams in the NHL, so we did not overlook them. They’re a really good team. After game one, we definitely knew that it was going to be a grind.”

In the interview, Rielly also touched on the firing of former Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas — now in charge of the Pittsburgh Penguins — following the playoffs.

“I wasn’t expecting it, but I’ve gotten used to being surprised,” Rielly said of Dubas’ departure. “I think my first few years when players got traded — obviously teammates, but also friends — when they leave, you’re taken aback. Then, you just get used to a new reality. I think that was the case with Kyle leaving.”

The full interview is available below: